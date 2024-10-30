'Where is Jadon Sancho?!' - Chelsea fans left bemused by winger's omission from squad for Newcastle Carabao Cup clash as ex-Man Utd man is overlooked for third game running
Chelsea fans were questioning Jadon Sancho's absence from their Carabao Cup squad against Newcastle as he was overlooked for a third game running.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Sancho struggling after a bright start
- Winger not played for third game in a row
- Reason for Newcastle absence revealed