'Both sides want what's best for Lamine Yamal' - Dani Olmo denies dressing room tension amid feud between Barcelona and Spain over winger's latest injury controversy
Yamal withdrawal sparks confused RFEF reaction
Olmo, a key attacking midfielder for both Barcelona and the Spanish national team, has sought to defuse the growing public feud between his club and the RFEF concerning the recurring injury issues of young winger Yamal. Speaking to Mundo Deportivo at the national team camp, Olmo stated that he and his teammates "don't experience that much tension from within."
The latest controversy erupted when Yamal, who had been called up for Spain's 2026 World Cup qualifiers against Georgia and Turkey, underwent an "invasive radiofrequency procedure" for pubic discomfort on the same day he was due to join the squad. The RFEF expressed "surprise and dismay," claiming the procedure was done "without prior communication to the medical staff of the national team."
Despite RFEF sporting director Aitor Karanka later assuring "fantastic" communication, national team coach Luis de la Fuente expressed his confusion, saying: "I've never experienced a situation like this before. I don't think it's very normal. It has surprised us all." This follows a previous public spat in September when Barcelona boss Hansi Flick accused the RFEF of "failing to take care" of Yamal after he returned from international duty injured.
Olmo denies tension in dressing room
Olmo, himself recently recovered from a muscle problem that forced him to miss the previous international call-up, offered his perspective on the often-fraught relationship between clubs and national teams, insisting the players are unaffected.
"I don't think we experience that much tension from within. In the end, both the club and the national team always look out for what's best for the player, and I haven't seen any problems on either side," he said.
"Ultimately, both sides want what's best for the player. If Lamine isn't at 100% right now and hasn't been able to be, then there's no problem. Lamine is a very important player for both Barça and the national team, and we need him at 100%, and if he's not, he's not.
"Barca always generates a lot of talk, both inside and outside the club. But, as I've already said, it's not something that worries us, nor do we feel that tension that might be perceived from the outside. Inside, everything is completely normal, always looking out for the player's best interests."
Olmo feeling 'good' after injury recovery
The star midfielder also discussed his own meticulous approach to fitness, which includes a detailed plan involving physiotherapy, gym work, and a carefully managed diet with a personal chef.
"I know my body very well; I know what I need. I try to work both on and off the field, in the gym, to prevent those kinds of problems as much as possible," he explained before providing an update on his current condition. "Good, much better now. I've just recovered from the discomfort that kept me out of the last squad, and after playing three games with Barça, I'm now getting back into form. I feel great, very comfortable, training hard, and ready to return to my best. "
He has been tasked with playing a different role for Spain, one which aligns more with his RB Leipzig days than it does his current responsibilities at Barcelona.
"[I feel] good, comfortable, with more involvement in the build-up play, especially in this last match alongside Frenkie [de Jong]. It's a position I feel comfortable in. Both De la Fuente and Hansi know me and know what I can contribute in those positions, whether it's more of an attacking midfielder, a bit more centrally, or a number 10 or in more advanced positions. Ultimately, I'm lucky enough to be able to play in more than one position and I feel comfortable in all of them.
What next for Lamine Yamal and Spain?
Yamal will use the international break to focus on his recovery from pubalgia, with expectations that he will be fit for Barcelona's league clash against Athletic Club on November 22. His long-term management will be a key point of discussion and coordination between Barcelona and the RFEF, as both entities recognise his immense talent and importance for the future.
For the Spanish national team, their immediate task is to secure World Cup qualification in their upcoming matches against Georgia and Turkey. While Yamal's absence is a blow, the squad remains focused on achieving its objective. Spain can secure qualification in their clash with Georgia on Saturday.
"The ultimate goal is to win, to win both. We haven't mathematically qualified yet, so the objective is to be there, at the 2026 World Cup," Olmo said.
