What needs to happen before USMNT star Gio Reyna ‘blows up’ – with Nottingham Forest team-mate Matt Turner seeing plenty to get excited about in frustrating loan spell
It remains a matter of time before Gio Reyna “blows up”, says Matt Turner, with the USMNT star’s potential clear for all to see at Nottingham Forest.
- Playmaker left Dortmund for Reds loan
- Struggled for game time in England
- Expected to come good at some stage