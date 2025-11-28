'What mistake?!' - Vincent Kompany has 'different opinion' on Manuel Neuer blunders as Bayern Munich boss addresses Arsenal defeat

Speaking ahead of the Bavarians' Bundesliga clash with St. Pauli, Kompany made it clear he would not entertain talk of a goalkeeping controversy, starting with a blunt dismissal of the claims. "Mistake, what mistake?," the Belgian said. "No. If you call that a mistake, then I have a different opinion."

He then repeated his view, specifically addressing the Gunners' third goal: "What are you supposed to do as a goalkeeper? Either wait and then it's one-on-one, or you defend the space and try to help your teammate who's playing against a faster player. I have a different opinion on that."

The Bayern coach also addressed the earlier corner incident and stressed that even if errors do happen, Neuer’s pedigree remains unquestioned. "Sure, mistakes can happen, he's made them before and will make them in the future. But he's an outstanding goalkeeper. This is the first I've heard of it, so I'm a bit surprised."

Turning to the match as a whole, Kompany emphasised Bayern’s strong opening hour but admitted the final stretch was below standard: "The analysis is always clearer once you've rewatched the game. After a match like that, it's straight on to the next one. But of course, we have to learn from it. We were solid for the first hour and played on equal terms away in London. However, the last half hour wasn't up to our standard, and Arsenal deserved to win. Now we're seeing which players are ready… we're just looking at minor details."

