Ian Maatsen Chelsea 2023-24Getty
Chris Burton

What was Ian Maatsen thinking?! Chelsea star attracts wrath of angry Blues fans after commenting on Sofyan Amrabat Instagram post in aftermath of terrible Man Utd defeat

ChelseaPremier LeagueI. MaatsenManchester UnitedManchester United vs ChelseaS. Amrabat

Ian Maatsen has angered Chelsea supporters by commenting on a social media post from Sofyan Amrabat in the aftermath of a defeat to Manchester United.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Dutch defender stuck on the bench at Old Trafford
  • Responded to post from Morocco international
  • Fans suggest his time at Stamford Bridge is over

Next matches