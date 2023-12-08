What was Ian Maatsen thinking?! Chelsea star attracts wrath of angry Blues fans after commenting on Sofyan Amrabat Instagram post in aftermath of terrible Man Utd defeat
Ian Maatsen has angered Chelsea supporters by commenting on a social media post from Sofyan Amrabat in the aftermath of a defeat to Manchester United.
- Dutch defender stuck on the bench at Old Trafford
- Responded to post from Morocco international
- Fans suggest his time at Stamford Bridge is over