The Norwegian's historic deal is a statement of confidence from the Cityzens in the face of their Premier League hearing and a message to their rivals

Yes, you read that right: 10 years. Erling Haaland's colossal new contract with Manchester City is so long that even people at Chelsea, the pioneers of the long-term deal, must have found it hard to take in. City's announcement of the longest contract in football history shows that they value the Norwegian striker so much that they want him to spend the rest of his career at the Etihad Stadium and that they trust him to lead the team long into the future, even when Pep Guardiola has gone.

Haaland, who has scored 111 goals for City in 126 games in all competitions, said: "I am super proud and happy and I am looking forward to staying here for a long time. In the end, speaking with the people I spoke with, the hunger and the support that I have been getting for the last couple of years from the board, from the bosses and from Pep, it was an easy decision. I am delighted."

The news also deals a fatal blow to any other side with ambitions to see the striking sensation wear their colours, namely Real Madrid. And the fact that Haaland has made such a huge commitment to City and is effectively turning down the chance to do any more globetrotting demonstrates his confidence that, despite their woeful defence of the title this season, the club are going to stay among the top forces in football for many, many years to come.

"The fact he has signed for so long demonstrates our commitment to him as a player, and his love of this club," said City's sporting director Txiki Begiristain. "He has made an incredible impact already in his time here and his amazing numbers and records speak for themselves. He is one of the finest strikers in world football, but Erling is still very young and will only continue to improve working under Pep and his coaching team. If he works hard, which I know he will, he will create an incredible legacy at this football club."

Here's what Haaland's mega contract means for the striker, for City, and for the rest of football...