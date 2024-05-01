What did Jude Bellingham say to Harry Kane? Bayern Munich striker reveals how England colleague tried to put him off before penalty against Real Madrid in Champions League semi-final
Harry Kane has revealed what Jude Bellingham said to him before he scored a penalty for Bayern Munich against Real Madrid in the Champions League.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Bayern draw 2-2 with Real Madrid in Champions League
- Bellingham tried to put Kane off before penalty
- Striker reveals what Madrid man told him