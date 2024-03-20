What can the Super Bowl teach us about the 2026 World Cup in the United States?

The United States will co-host the 2026 World Cup, but will it look and feel anything like the NFL's showpiece event?

Speaking on the Footballco Business Podcast, Jessica Giordano, senior partnership and brand experience leader at GMR FC, discussed the potential impact the 2026 World Cup could have on U.S. soccer and what those behind the tournament could learn from the Super Bowl.

GMR FC is the soccer-focused division of the US-based experiential marketing and sponsorship activation agency, GMR Marketing.

GMR FC was set up in July last year together with boutique agency 18K Sports to offer brands consulting and access to a network of football culture and partnerships as well as services including sponsorship consulting, global experience activations and corporate hospitality programmes.

Listen to the full show below, click here, or scroll down to read more.