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Ryan Tolmich

Tyler Adams is locked in, but could there be surprises? Predicting the USMNT’s World Cup XI

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The USMNT World Cup squad is here, but now comes the next question: who starts? GOAL looks at who could line up in Mauricio Pochettino’s XI when the tournament kicks off in June.

Mauricio Pochettino has narrowed the U.S. men's national team player pool to 26. It was, as the manager described it, a painstaking process. There's nothing fun about picking a World Cup roster, and there are no easy decisions in the final days of whittling that roster down.

READ MORE: Winners and losers from the USMNT official squad announcement

Soon, though, Pochettino will have more decisions to make. Soon, he'll have to narrow that 26 down to 11. Within the group that's assembled, there is a starting lineup and, at the moment, Pochettino is really the only one who knows exactly what that lineup will look like.

In truth, it'll probably be situational. World Cup opponents Paraguay, Australia, and Turkey are all different teams that pose distinct challenges. So, while rotation won't be as necessary as in past tournaments due to the expanded field and schedule, the answers for each game may be totally different.

Even so, GOAL is here to lay out what might just be the USMNT's Best XI after the squad was confirmed on Tuesday...

  • United States v Portugal - International FriendlyGetty Images Sport

    GK: Matt Freese

    This is worth a debate, but at the moment, it appears Freese has it.

    That's largely because he hasn't put a foot wrong since really taking over as starter ahead of the Gold Cup. The NYCFC goalkeeper hasn't quite won the USMNT a game outside of a shootout win over Costa Rica, but he also hasn't really lost the team one. At the international level, having a goalkeeper who simply doesn't mess up can be a huge difference, and Freese hasn't in his year with the team.

    As for the competition, Matt Turner does seem determined to make a late run, particularly with his recent MLS form, so we'll see what Pochettino does with this spot going forward.

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  • United States v Belgium - International FriendlyGetty Images Sport

    LB: Antonee Robinson

    He may or may not be the Jedi of old, but he's still the best left back in this pool by a wide margin.

    Robinson hasn't quite returned to his pre-injury form, which is a letdown given how good he was on both sides of the ball. However, even without the high-flying assist numbers, the Fulham star is still rock solid and consistent as can be. When he's on the field, you never really need to worry about that left-hand side.

  • Tim Ream USMNT vs GuatemalaGetty Images

    CB: Tim Ream

    Father Time is defeated for at least a little while longer.

    While there are justifiable questions about Ream's physical abilities, there are none about what he brings to a team. His leadership is immense, as is his passing ability, which is particularly helpful given the fact that the USMNT midfield lacks ball progressors. Plus, in this system, he has some coverage that should prevent a footrace. Because of that, Ream makes sense.

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  • Chris Richards USMNTGetty Images

    CB: Chris Richards

    USMNT fans, find whatever luck you can muster. Rabbit's foot, cross your fingers, horseshoes, four-leaf clovers - anything. The USMNT will need that luck with Richards.

    His recent ankle injury is a scary one, largely due to Richards' importance. It could be argued that no player in this team is as irreplaceable as the Crystal Palace star, and the USMNT will need him at something close to 100 percent to live up to potential this summer.

    Even if he isn't fully fit, though, Richards is still pretty damn good. Getting him as close as possible, though, is of paramount importance in these weeks leading up to the opener.

  • United States v Uruguay - International FriendlyGetty Images Sport

    CB: Auston Trusty

    A tough one here. Do you go with Mark McKenzie, who has improved massively with Toulouse? What about Alex Freeman or Joe Scally, both of whom would bring a different sort of skill set?

    For now, though, Trusty feels like the safest bet. Why wouldn’t you back a player who has lifted two trophies in the last two weeks? Trusty is clearly confident, riding a high from both Celtic’s success and this World Cup call-up. He has also been solid in his last two USMNT appearances, giving the coaching staff reason to trust him in a bigger spot.

    In truth, the center backs alongside Chris Richards may be situational. But in most scenarios, Trusty looks like the best option.

  • Sergino Dest USMNTGetty Images

    RB: Sergino Dest

    He's back, he's fit, and when that's true, he's a game-changer.

    Dest remains a real weapon for the USMNT as he offers a different type of presence from that full back/wing back spot. He can dribble past players out wide, but he can also cut inside to really open up space, allowing those ahead of him to find pockets in different areas of the field. Defensively, of course, he isn't the best in the world, but this system removes most of the concerns there.

    That allows Dest to do what he does best: influence the game with the ball at his feet.

  • FBL-WC-2026-US-SQUADAFP

    CM: Tyler Adams

    The USMNT are betting heavily on Adams, and the roster construction shows that. The expectation is that the Bournemouth star will be a constant for this team. Ultimately, the World Cup depends on it.

    Adams is a player worth building around, though. His presence in midfield is unmatched, and his tenacity sets the tone for all of those around him. There's a reason he was the USMNT's youngest-ever World Cup captain in 2022, after all.

    Because of that, the U.S. will be leaning on Adams in a big way this summer, having bypassed the opportunity to really put a contingency plan in place.

  • Weston McKennie USMNT Belgium 2026Getty

    CM: Weston McKennie

    Pochettino himself said that he could go in a number of different directions in this spot. He could go with Cristian Roldan or Sebastian Berhalter, two defined central midfielders. He could drop Malik Tillman or even Gio Reyna deep. Or he could do the logical option: put McKennie here to ensure he gets as much talent on the field as humanly possible.

    Is this the best use of McKennie's talent? That's up for debate, particularly with his performances higher up the field in a more attacking role. That talent isn't debatable, though, which means it's vital to simply put McKennie into the puzzle and build whatever you can around him. His built-in chemistry with Adams is a plus, too, and their profiles remain a stylistic fit after all these years together.

  • United States v Belgium - International FriendlyGetty Images Sport

    CAM: Christian Pulisic

    Goal drought or not, Pulisic is starting. And, for the USMNT to get where it needs to go, he'll need to be at his best.

    Pulisic isn't the only star in this team, but he is among them, which means he'll be expected to really step up this summer. He may not be the guy to always get the goal or assist, but he will be the guy commanding attention - can he use that to open things up for either himself or others?

    He'll be determined to deliver as the face of this team heading into this summer.

  • Malik Tillman USMNTGetty

    CAM: Malik Tillman

    Again, if we're talking about maximizing talent, the goal is to put that talent into positions to impact the game. Two key players standout in this spot in that regard: Tillman or Tim Weah. The choice depends on how Pochettino wants to see this team attack.

    Does he want speed out wide to make teams uncomfortable? Weah. Does he want a creative player that can play in tight spaces or open those spaces up with a pass? Tillman. Does he want a goal? In truth, either or. Both have shown the ability to score.

    For now, though, Tillman has the early lead, but there's logic to either pick.

  • United States v Belgium - International FriendlyGetty Images Sport

    ST: Folarin Balogun

    There’s no denying Balogun’s form. Ricardo Pepi and Haji Wright have strong cases of their own, but Balogun has done everything necessary to earn this chance.

    He ended Monaco’s season playing the best soccer of his career, and his skill set - both as a finisher and a runner - makes him a valuable asset for this team. Balogun can hurt opponents in a variety of ways, and he still feels like a natural fit with the pieces around him.

    Pepi and Wright are deserving of real consideration, too. For a USMNT side that struggled at this position during the last World Cup, having a wealth of options up top now is not the worst problem to have.


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