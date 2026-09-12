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'A very tough night' - Phil Parkinson takes blame as West Ham inflict heaviest defeat of Wrexham's Hollywood era
Wrexham suffer record defeat under Hollywood ownership
Wrexham experienced their heaviest defeat since Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney completed their takeover in 2021 after being routed 6-0 by West Ham. The crushing loss at London Stadium eclipsed their previous record defeat, a 5-0 reversal against Stockport County in September 2023.
The Welsh club reached the Championship this season following an extraordinary run of three consecutive promotions. However, Phil Parkinson's side proved no match for a West Ham team relegated from the Premier League last term.
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Parkinson accepts accountability for London Stadium collapse
Manager Parkinson pulled no punches after watching his side fall behind to first-half strikes from Jarrod Bowen and Joel Piroe. Wrexham collapsed after the interval, with Konstantinos Mavropanos, Valentín Castellanos, Mohamadou Kante, and Manor Solomon adding further goals for the hosts.
"Very tough," Parkinson said after the game. "A very tough night. I've got to analyze myself and have that accountability. I'll be looking at what I should have done better. For 25 minutes we were in it, then two moments where our defending wasn't good enough. The third goal really killed us."
Historic crowd watches Wrexham miss crucial turning point
The match took place in front of 59,712 spectators, marking the largest crowd ever to watch a Wrexham fixture. The attendance surpassed the club's previous record of 54,096 set against Liverpool at Anfield in the FA Cup in January 1970.
Wrexham missed a pivotal opportunity to alter the course of the match at 1-0 down when George Dobson saw his effort cleared off the line by Mavropanos. Shortly afterwards, West Ham took complete control to turn the contest into a procession.
"Part of me is being reasonable and saying these are a very good side, a multimillion-pound attacking force that should be in the Premier League," Parkinson acknowledged.
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Opposing trajectories shape challenging Championship campaign
The result extends a difficult opening stretch to the season for Wrexham following their narrow playoff miss last term. Parkinson’s team have secured just one victory from their opening seven Championship fixtures, leaving them closer to the relegation zone than the top six.
In contrast, West Ham moved to the top of the Championship table ahead of the weekend fixtures with their largest win since September 2018. The Hammers look well positioned to mount a swift push for an immediate return to the top flight.
Wrexham must quickly regroup from this historic setback as they attempt to stabilise their league position. Parkinson will focus on correcting defensive frailties to ensure his squad adapts to the demands of second-tier football.
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