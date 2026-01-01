West Ham eye Raheem Sterling on loan as Chelsea outcast makes decision on January transfer

Sterling claimed upon joining Arsenal that the Gunners were a "perfect fit" for him, but he did not manage to convince Mikel Arteta to keep him.

He said: "I’m buzzing. It’s one where we left it late but it’s one I was hoping for. Looking at everything, I’m just like: ‘this is a perfect fit for me’, and I’m super happy that we got it over the line.

"It’s a perfect fit for myself to be at a football club like this, where you can see that hunger, that desire, year on year, they are pushing and pushing and pushing. That’s exactly how I am as a person.

"Each year you want to get better and do better than the previous year. Hopefully I can gel really well with the boys and get going.

"It’s time now to meet the boys, get settled in and hopefully now see some game time and make my mark."