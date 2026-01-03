'West Ham were pathetic' - Alan Shearer tears into 'shocking' Hammers after 3-0 defeat to Wolves leaves Nuno Espirito Santo on the brink

West Ham went into Saturday's game against Wolves well aware that it was a massive six-pointer, given they were playing the team rooted to the bottom of the Premier League table, and without a win throughout the start of the campaign. The Hammers, by comparison, were 18th at the start of the day and remain firmly in the relegation zone, after Jhon Arias, Hwang Hee-chan, and Mateus Mane all found the back of the net in the first half.

Shearer was scathing in his assessment of the performance, telling the BBC: "Matheus Mane, he was absolutely outstanding. Wolves dominated West Ham, that's as bad as I've seen from any team this season, they were shocking.

"Wolves didn't allow them to play, and certainly deserved the three points. West Ham never had one effort on target, they were awful.

"I don't like using the word, but West Ham were pathetic. They offered nothing. Players pulling out of challenges, not throwing themselves at the ball, it was as bad as I've seen from any team."