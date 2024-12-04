West Ham United v AFC Bournemouth - Carabao Cup Second RoundGetty Images Sport
Scott Wilson

It's all going wrong at West Ham! Beleaguered Julen Lopetegui involved in furious dressing room bust-up with his own player during dire Arsenal defeat as his job hangs by a thread

J. LopeteguiWest HamPremier League

Under-fire Julen Lopetegui was involved in an intense spat with one of his own players during West Ham's heavy defeat to Arsenal at the weekend.

  • Lopetegui clashes with West Ham star
  • Spaniard fighting for his job at London Stadium
  • Hit with 'You're getting sacked in the morning' chants
