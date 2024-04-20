Weekly Wonderkid: Teenager Nimfasha Berchimas is the jewel of Charlotte FC who is ready to breakout in MLS

The teenage star has the potential to be American soccer's next great winger.

Charlotte FC are still new kids on the block. The club is only in its third year of existence, after all. The paths expansion teams walk is often a hard one as few clubs in the world can sympathize with the challenge of building something totally from scratch.

The club, though, does already have a homegrown starlet in-house. That starlet's name is Nimfasha Berchimas and, pardon the pun, he's quickly emerged as the jewel of the Crown's academy system.

The 16-year-old attacker already has three MLS appearances under his belt, making him one of the youngest players in league history. He's already made his mark for the U.S. youth national teams, too, as he dazzled at the U-17 World Cup while surpassing marks previously set by Freddy Adu.

Article continues below

He's young, but Berchimas' breakout is coming and, when it happens, Charlotte FC should have a heck of a player on their hands.

But what makes Berchimas so special? GOAL takes a look at the winger, this week's Weekly Wonderkid...