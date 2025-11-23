Rangers v Celtic - William Hill PremiershipGetty Images Sport
Siddhant Lazar

'We will not see him' - Celtic’s Martin O’Neill says USMNT’s Cameron Carter-Vickers is out for the season with an Achilles injury, leaving World Cup hopes in doubt

Celtic interim manager Martin O’Neill said that defender Cameron Carter-Vickers will miss the rest of the 2025-26 season with a severe Achilles injury, a setback that also threatens his chances of representing the United States at next summer’s World Cup. Carter-Vickers has 19 USMNT caps and was in contention for a potential spot next summer.

  • Celtic FC v SK Sturm Graz - UEFA Europa League 2025/26 League Phase MD3Getty Images Sport

    Celtic interim manager confirms injury

    O'Neill delivered the disappointing news during his pre-match press conference ahead of Celtic's weekend fixture against St. Mirren, revealing that the 27-year-old center back faces a lengthy rehabilitation process following the injury sustained during Celtic's 2-1 Europa League victory over Sturm Graz last month.

    "We will not see him," O'Neill said to reporters before Saturday's match at St. Mirren. "I think it might be April before he's even on grass. Funnily enough, I did ask him yesterday, did he think he would be ready for the World Cup? And he said he thought that would be very doubtful."

    • Advertisement
  • Rangers FC v Celtic FC - William Hill PremiershipGetty Images Sport

    Injury creates significant void for Celtic

    The American defender had made 13 appearances across all competitions this season before his injury, bringing his total to 172 appearances since joining the club initially on loan from Tottenham Hotspur in September 2021.

  • How this impacts USMNT

    The 27-year-old has earned only one cap for the USMNT since Mauricio Pochettino took over, but was on the roster for the team's October friendlies - showing he was in contention for a spot in the Argentine's three-man backline. 
  • Celtic v Falkirk - William Hill PremiershipGetty Images Sport

    What's next for Celtic?

    Celtic will now be without its American center-back until at least April as he recovers. The club also has U.S. international Auston Trusty available, with the defender recently featuring for the national team in November. Celtic return to action on Thursday against Dutch side Feyenoord after a 1-0 win over St. Mirren on Saturday.

Premiership
Hibernian crest
Hibernian
HIB
Celtic crest
Celtic
CEL