'We will listen to offers' - Roma ready to cash in on Paulo Dybala

Roma sporting director Florent Ghisolfi has confirmed that Paulo Dybala is for sale at the right price, with his contract expiring in six months.

  • Dybala in final year of his Roma contract
  • No negotiations over a renewal yet
  • Roma open to selling the player in January
