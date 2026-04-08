'We were throwing up' - Ex-Italy star recalls 'brutal' Antonio Conte training sessions as he backs Napoli boss for second spell with national team

The former winger recalled the extreme physical demands Conte placed on the squad during international breaks at Italy's Coverciano training base. While the sessions were famously gruelling, Giaccherini argues that the results on the pitch justified the relentless methods used to forge a cohesive unit.

He added: “I remember sessions at Coverciano where we were throwing up. We needed oxygen masks to get through the end. We’d leave completely drained.

“The sessions were brutal, but on the pitch, we were flying. He told us that performing well was our mission and that we had to be soldiers ready for a battle. We didn’t have superstars, but our hunger made the difference.

“He’s the best. He’ll take us back to the World Cup. He’s already shown he can do well with the national team. His track record says it all: he rebuilt Juventus, Inter and Napoli. And he would do the same with Italy, now more than ever.”