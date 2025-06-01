'We want to be ruthless' - Michelle Cooper and Alyssa Thompson's high-octane attack, Lo’eau LaBonta's debut and winners and losers from USWNT's blowout over China

After the USWNT lost two of their previous three matches in 2025, the timing was right for such a dominant display

There are few days in which a coach can leave a stadium with nothing to complain about, even when you manage a squad as consistently successful as the U.S. women's national team. And while no doubt Emma Hayes will find something to nitpick - after all, that's what coaches get paid to do - this was as good a team performance as you can get.

Behind goals from Catarina Macario, Sam Coffey and Lindsey Heaps, the USWNT galloped past China, 3-0, at Allianz Stadium on Saturday. The goalscorers weren't the only ones in the spotlight - virtually everyone took center stage at some point.

Some contributed with big goals, while there were multiple moments leading to those scores that showed what this USWNT attack can do in full flow. That focus fell on newcomers and veterans alike. It even landed on the most veteran debutant in USWNT history.

That made Saturday just about perfect for Hayes and her USWNT group. After losing two of their previous three matches in 2025, the timing was right for such a dominant display. And Hayes will hope for a repeat performance when the USWNT take on Jamaica on Tuesday.

GOAL takes a look at the winners and losers from the USWNT victory.