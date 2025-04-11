Monterrey v Tijuana - Torneo Clausura 2025 Liga MXGetty Images Sport
'We’re going to the Club World Cup with personality and the desire to beat anyone' - Monterrey's Martín Demichelis confident in squad's chances

M. DemichelisMonterreyFIFA Club World Cup

The tournament will take place from June 14 to July 13 in the United States; Monterrey will face Inter in their debut.

  • Rayados will play their first three matches in Los Angeles
  • They share Group E with River Plate, Inter, and Urawa Reds
  • Demichelis stated that Rayados has the best fanbase in Mexico
