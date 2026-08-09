‘We’ll make some choices next week’ – Ruben Amorim warns AC Milan stars after Chelsea defeat

Despite the one-sided scoreline against the Premier League giants, Amorim insisted that the exercise was a necessary part of the team's development. The manager chose a tactical approach that forced his players out of their comfort zones, opting for a high-pressing system that left them vulnerable to Chelsea's quality on the break.

"We knew that we’d struggle a bit today, but we wanted to challenge the players," Amorim explained. "They know how to defend as a team, play one on one and press high. Against teams like Chelsea, we will never press in this way, but we are here to prepare so that we can win the first official game of the season and give our players some confidence."

"We also had many young players in the squad, so this is a process to get them into the team and be ready to win the first official match of the campaign."