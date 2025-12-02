'We have got the wedding dress' - Piers Morgan begs 'best ever' Arsenal to finally win Premier League title and predicts Gunners to go on 20-year winning streak

Morgan, in an interview with Sky Sports, said: “For 21, nearly 22 years, it’s been a torment exacerbated by the fact that in the last three years we’ve been the bridesmaid three times but never the bride when we should have been.

“Now we can taste it, now we can feel it, now we have got the wedding dress.

“Now we assume we have got the best chance ever to be the bride and my message to Arsenal is: Please, please, just win the league.

“Just shut up all our rivals. Just give me something. Because it’s the best chance we’ve got.”

He also believes they can go on to become one of the best teams the league has ever seen, a la The Invincibles.

He added: “I’ll tell you what. This is the best squad I’ve ever known Arsenal have in my entire life supporting them. So this is since 1971, I’ve never seen a better squad in terms of depth.

“And I think in terms of certain players, [Bukayo] Saka, Declan Rice, [William] Saliba, Gabriel [Magalhaes], [David] Raya, maybe some others, maybe [Viktor] Gyokeres, we’ll see, we could have players who end up being Arsenal legends.

“Some are well on their way already and I picked a team recently of Invincibles and the current team. How many would get into a joint team? Six-five Invincibles at the moment.

“That could change if we win the league. Exciting times to be an Arsenal fan.”

