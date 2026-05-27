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Donny Afroni

'We have a lot to discuss' - Vinicius Junior 'not in a rush' to extend Real Madrid contract beyond 2027

Vinicius Junior
Real Madrid
LaLiga

Real Madrid superstar Vinicius Junior has spoken out on his future at the Santiago Bernabeu, providing an update on his contract situation. Despite being the face of the club's modern era, the Brazilian forward insists there is no reason for panic regarding his current deal, which expires in 2027.

  • Contract situation under control

    In a relaxed interview with popular Brazilian streamer CazeTV, Vinicius discussed his contractual situation and sent a message of complete calm to all Madrid fans. He was insists there is no immediate pressure to put pen to paper on a new long-term agreement just yet, stating clearly: “I’m in no rush to renew my contract. Until 2027, we have a lot to discuss with Madrid.”

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    Mutual trust with Florentino Perez

    Vinicius highlighted the mutual trust that exists with the club’s board, insisting that the priority right now is simply to keep enjoying the day-to-day life at the Madrid side. The relationship between the player and club president Florentino Perez has always been described as excellent, and he was keen to reinforce that bond during his recent media appearance. “Madrid are calm, I’m calm. The president trusts me, and I trust him,” said the attacker.

  • Pride in the captaincy

    Vinicius has established himself as one of the leaders in Madrid’s dressing column, an achievement he values deeply. Following the departures of several veteran figures in recent seasons, the Brazilian has stepped up to take on more responsibility both on and off the pitch.

    This promotion within the squad hierarchy further cements his status as a pillar of the team. For Vinicius, wearing the armband represents a significant milestone in a journey that began when he first arrived from Flamengo as an eighteen-year-old. “Now I’m one of the team captains. Despite being so young, it’s something important that happens very rarely,” he admitted.

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    A lifetime at the Bernabeu

    The Brazilian concluded by dismissing any rumours about his future and pledging eternal loyalty to the club. While world-class talents are often linked with moves to other elite European sides or emerging markets, Vinicius has made it clear that his heart remains firmly in Madrid, where he has already won every major trophy available. “I’ve never imagined myself outside [Real Madrid]. I want to stay here my whole life,” he declared.