'We are the worst team in the history of Man Utd' - Ruben Amorim admits 'everybody here is under-performing' as Red Devils hit 131-year low after humiliating home loss to Brighton
Manchester United coach Ruben Amorim has made the stunning declaration that his current side are perhaps the worst team in the club's history.
- Coach doesn't hold back in press conference
- Admits opponents better than his side in many ways
- United have won just three PL games with Portuguese