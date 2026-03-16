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Wayne Rooney has wife Coleen feeling like she’s ‘looking after a fifth child’ amid ‘humiliating’ behaviour from Man Utd legend
Rooney made headlines at pre-Brit Awards party
Ex-England captain Rooney was said to have been left looking “worse for wear” when passing through a hotel in Manchester with pop star Calum Scott and another male friend. They were joined by a couple of mystery women, one of whom was with her boyfriend.
Unsurprisingly, Rooney found himself at the centre of another lively online debate, with reports claiming that he was spotted coming out of the toilets “fumbling with his trousers and struggling to do his belt up”.
How Coleen reacted to Wayne's behaviour
There was a time when such publicity would be met with an angry response from wife Coleen, but that is supposedly no longer the case. A source has told Heat: “Coleen wasn’t even shocked when the pictures came out, unlike back in the day when she’d have been freaking out and wanting to escape.
“She seemed unbothered and if anything, a little frustrated in the way she’d be if he’d forgotten to take the rubbish out. She told friends she’s almost numb to it now, which in itself is incredibly sad. Years ago, it would have caused a huge emotional reaction, but this time it was more of a weary sigh.”
Rooney spending more time at home during coaching hiatus
Wayne and Coleen have faced plenty of challenges to their relationship down the years, with Manchester United’s all-time leading goalscorer crediting his childhood sweetheart with saving his life at one stage. Rooney has said of his heavy drinking: “I was struggling massively with alcohol. She’s helped me control that. I honestly believe if she weren’t there I’d be dead.”
Wayne is now spending more time at home, having put his coaching career on hold and moved back into punditry, with the Rooney clan signing up for a £10 million ($13m) documentary series with streaming giants Disney+.
Added strain has been put on family life, with Heat’s insider adding: “Since Wayne quit managing, he’s been home more and she says it can often feel less like a partnership and more like she’s looking after a fifth child.
“When she saw the latest snaps of Wayne looking worse for wear, and drinking with other women, of course it was humiliating. She’s almost come to accept this is how he lets off steam and doesn’t want him feeling like she’s keeping him at home against his will. She doesn’t want to be holding him hostage.”
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The Rooneys: Disney+ documentary is being filmed
Coleen has seen her own stock soar on the back of claiming a runner-up finish on the 2024 edition of I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here. She has been inundated with offers for media work and now boasts her own clothing line with high street fashion brand Primark.
With so much on her own plate, Coleen does not have time or energy to waste on Wayne. Heat’s source went on to say: “Those close to her say she’s in protective mode now. She still feels sad, and there’s no denying there’s a fresh wave of humiliation when these stories reappear. But to protect herself, she’s emotionally detached in certain ways – she’s learned that expecting him to change will only leave her hurt.
“Her priority is her children and maintaining calm. She knows exactly who Wayne is, and while that doesn’t mean it doesn’t hurt, she’s choosing to handle it in a way that shields her from constant disappointment.”
There remains no official word on when ‘The Rooneys’ show will be released and how far behind their family curtain Wayne and Coleen will allow cameras to pry. Their four children are expected to figure somewhere, with eldest son Kai currently in the process of working his way through the fabled academy ranks at Manchester United - as he seeks to follow in the illustrious footsteps of his history-making father.
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