Wayne Rooney's son comes off the bench to inspire Man Utd U18s comeback win as Darren Fletcher's side seal Premier League Cup final spot

United's famed academy produced another night of dramatic football as Darren Fletcher’s Under-18 side secured their place in the Premier League Cup final. In a resilient performance that echoed the spirit of the first team’s greatest eras, the young Red Devils battled back from an early deficit to defeat West Ham 3-1 after extra-time.

The hard-fought victory sparked jubilant celebrations at the Carrington training complex. This impressive result further proves that the club is actively continuing its long-standing tradition of developing top-tier talent, ensuring these young prospects are highly capable of performing under intense pressure when the stakes are at their absolute highest.