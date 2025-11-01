Wayne Rooney insists he was faster than Cristiano Ronaldo in Man Utd training as he reveals shock identity of Red Devils' second-most rapid player

According to Rooney, the results of the training ground sprint tests were definitive.

"We’d done tests at over 30 yards, I think it was, and I was topping that, and Owen Hargreaves was second," he claimed at The Wayne Rooney Show. "Owen was quicker than what people think. So yeah, I was, I was faster than that. But there are all different aspects in football. Cristiano obviously dribbling with the ball is really quick, Ryan Giggs dribbling with the ball. Some players seemed quicker with the ball and then without it as well."

Meanwhile, Rio Ferdinand had previously claimed on his own podcast that Hargreaves was indeed one of the fastest, "He came into the training ground when he signed, and we done testing, and he blew everyone out of the water. He blew everyone away; we used to do like 10 yards, 20 yards, and he won every race."