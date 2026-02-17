Getty
Wayne Rooney claims Arsenal don't have a single 'world-class player' & accuses 'nervous' club legends of 'killing' their title charge
Arsenal success built on team effort
Rooney has claimed that there is not a standout star with world-class ability in Mikel Arteta's current crop of players, but that the league leaders are contributing more as a collective. No Gunners star has hit double digits for goals in the Premier League yet this term, with Viktor Gyokeres setting the pace at eight goals. Behind him, the likes of Martin Zubimendi, Leandro Trossard, Declan Rice, and Bukayo Saka have all chipped in sporadically across the campaign, but not consistently. It is a stark contrast to chasers Manchester City, who rely on Erling Haaland to score a large majority of their goals. In 2025-26, the Norwegian striker has bagged 22 times in 26 Premier League outings, nearly three times as many as Arsenal's leading scorer Gyokeres.
Rooney: Arsenal have no world-class players
Speaking on the latest episode of The Overlap Fan Debate with Sky Bet, Rooney argued that the Gunners do not have a superstar, despite having the likes of Rice and Saka in the squad. He said: "I agree with the fact that Arsenal don’t have an out and out superstar, a world-class player that you can pin everything on. However, what we’ve seen over the last few years is, they know how to win games. They’ve shown you don’t need that superstar player. What I think is happening is, the Arsenal fans, ex-players coming out, they are killing them.
"They should stay silent and let everyone else talk. I heard Martin Keown saying having a six-point lead is better than nine, I was thinking, ‘What are you talking about?’. That’s an experienced player getting nervous. Mikel Arteta is handling it brilliantly – the way he’s speaking, how he’s coming out in the media, how he’s trying to calm the players down. It’s other people who are connected to the club who are having more of an effect.
"Quality-wise, Arsenal have got a lot of quality. Have they got that superstar – that Ronaldo, Didier Drogba, Sergio Agüero type player that’s going to make a difference? I don’t think they have, but they know how to win games, and they’ve shown that over the last three years."
'Arteta has been brilliant'
While Rooney may not have been too complimentary of Arsenal's squad, he did heap praise on boss Arteta for the work he has done this season. Every ounce and drop of pressure has been on the Gunners this season to finally end their long wait for a league title, and pick up their first piece of silverware since 2020. The United icon added: "Of course, Arsenal can win the league but there is still a third of the season left to go so anything can happen. No one has mentioned Aston Villa – I don’t think they’ll get anywhere near it [league title] but they’re still within touching distance.
"I think Arsenal will win it [league title], they’re too strong and powerful and I think they’ll win because of [Mikel] Arteta – he’s been brilliant this season. In previous seasons, when the pressure has been come on, he’s shown it and it filters down onto the players, but I think he’s handled it spot on this year.
"I think Arsenal will win it, but Manchester City will run them close. I just can’t see City winning every game and Arsenal dropping points."
What next for Arsenal?
The consequence of competing on all four fronts this season is that Arsenal are still required to play twice a week. After dispatching Wigan in the FA Cup on Sunday, they now face Wolves on Wednesday night in the Premier League. After that, they have a huge test in the north London derby against Tottenham.
