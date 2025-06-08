WATCH: USMNT's Weston McKennie, Tim Weah and Juventus teammates name Club World Cup destinations they're looking forward to playing in most
The Serie A giants have shared their excitement about competing in the FIFA Club World Cup, with several of their stars looking forward to their trip
- USMNT's McKennie, Weah name CWC host cities looking forward to seeing
- Juventus teammates drawn to different venues across the U.S.
- Bianconeri competing in Washington D.C., Philadelphia, and Orlando during Group Stage