Getty Images Sport
WATCH: USMNT’s Brenden Aaronson picks up assist as Leeds United fall 3-1 to Nottingham Forest
- Getty Images Sport
Aaronson brilliance undone by swift Forest response
The opening goal showcased Aaronson's vision and technical ability as he capitalized on Nicolò Savona's hesitation, sliding a perfectly weighted pass to Nmecha who fired a brilliant low shot into the far corner. The move began with Noah Okafor winning possession in the hosts’ half before releasing Aaronson, who set up Nmecha for a clinical finish.
Forest responded almost immediately through Ibrahim Sangaré's equalizer just two minutes later, before second-half goals from Morgan Gibbs-White and Elliot Anderson secured all three points for Sean Dyche's resurgent side.
Watch the assist
- AFP
Leeds now battling the drop
The Peacocks have won just once in their last six league matches and now sit 16th - just one point ahead of 18th-placed West Ham.
- Getty Images Sport
International break arrives at critical moment for Leeds
The defeat comes at a troubling time for Farke, whose position is reportedly under scrutiny as the international break gives ownership a chance to assess the team’s direction. The Peacocks face Aston Villa on Nov. 22 after the international break before going on the road to face Manchester City on Nov. 28.
Advertisement