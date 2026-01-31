Goal.com
Derby County v West Bromwich Albion - Sky Bet ChampionshipGetty Images Sport
Alejandro Orellana

WATCH: Patrick Agyemang scores ninth goal of the season as Derby County crush Bristol City 5-0 in USMNT World Cup push

Former Charlotte FC striker Patrick Agyemang is enjoying one of the best stretches of his season in the Championship, scoring his ninth league goal - three in his last four matches - for Derby County. With the World Cup set to be played on home soil, Agyemang is sending a clear message to USMNT head coach Mauricio Pochettino as he tries to kick the door down and force his way into the squad.

  • Derby County v West Bromwich Albion - Sky Bet ChampionshipGetty Images Sport

    Watch Agyemang's goal

    Agyemang scored Derby County’s fourth goal in a dominant 5-0 win over Bristol City on Friday night in the Championship, a result that lifted Derby to sixth place in the table with 45 points and closer to the promotion spots.

  • Derby County v Portsmouth - Sky Bet ChampionshipGetty Images Sport

    Another match, another goal

    Agyemang downplayed his goal, highlighting his team's performance instead. 

    “All of the goals were excellent today," he said. 

    The USMNT forward is currently in strong form, registering his ninth Championship goal of the season and continuing an impressive run with three goals in his last four appearances for Derby County.

  • Leicester City v Derby County - Sky Bet ChampionshipGetty Images Sport

    Confident Derby can achieve big things

    After the match, Agyemang highlighted the team’s unity and belief as key factors behind the result.

    “I think we’re a very united team. No matter the highs and lows, we always follow what the coach tells us and we trust ourselves a lot,” Agyemang said. “Today we were able to do the job, we stuck to the plan, and I think moving forward we’re going to do big things.”

  • Derby County v Southampton - Sky Bet ChampionshipGetty Images Sport

    Raises hand for USMNT call-up

    With consistent performances and goals in England, Agyemang is making his case to be considered by Mauricio Pochettino as the United States builds toward the upcoming World Cup on North American soil. In 12 appearances for the USMNT, the forward has scored five goals. He was a regular starter during the Gold Cup but was not included in the last FIFA international window.

