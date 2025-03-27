This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Orlando City v Philadelphia UnionGetty Images Sport
Siddhant Lazar

WATCH: Orlando City SC’s Marco Pasalic wins Goal of the Matchday following a sumptuous strike in end-to-end team goal

Major League SoccerOrlando CityDC UnitedM. Pasalic

The Orlando City SC's star delivered a stunning strike in his team's 4-1 victory over D.C. United

  • Pašalić's goal was part of Orlando City's 4-1 win against D.C. United
  • The Croatian international's strike garnered 64.7% of the fan vote
  • The goal showcased Orlando's impressive team build-up play
Article continues below

Next matches