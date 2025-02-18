WATCH: Arne Slot gets his Everton revenge! Liverpool boss trolls Merseyside rivals after Reds fan Harrison Rimmer scores first goal at Toffees' new stadium
Liverpool boss Arne Slot poked fun at Everton after a Reds fan scored the first goal at the Toffees' new Bradley Moore Dock stadium on Monday.
- Liverpool fan scores first goal at Everton's new stadium
- Slot makes joke at Toffees' expense
- Club set to move ground this summer