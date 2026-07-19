WATCH: Tempers flare as Argentina manager Lionel Scaloni has to break up brawl following Spain sealing first World Cup win in 16 years
- AFP
A contentious match from onset
The Spain and Argentina final had almost 50 fouls on the afternoon, with La Albiceleste having four yellow cards and star Enzo Fernandez being sent off in the dying seconds of extra time. It spoke to just how physical the match was, often eschewing entertainment for on-field brutality.
Following the final whistle, several Argentina players rushed to confront their opposition, before Scaloni got involved to stop his side from escalating those fights.
- Getty Images Sport
Watch the clips
A melee immediately started on the pitch following the match.
Here's another angle.
- AFP
Reason to be frustrated
Argentina's aggressive style of play didn't result in attacking gains for Scaloni's side. They went 105 minutes without taking a single shot and finished 120 minutes with two shots - none on target. They also had just eight touches in Spain's box for the entire contest.
La Roja, on the other hand, had 20 shots - 12 on goal - and 31 touches in the opposition box.
- Getty Images Sport
What comes next?
It's celebration time for Spain, who lift their first World Cup title since 2010. For Argentina, questions will remain on if icon Lionel Messi will continue to play for the national team.
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