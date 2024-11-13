Chelsea FC v Arsenal FC - Premier LeagueGetty Images Sport
Peter McVitie

'I wasn’t even gonna go' - Cole Palmer admits he had to be 'persuaded' to join Chelsea from Man City

C. PalmerChelseaTransfersManchester CityPremier League

Cole Palmer has admitted he initially planned on rejecting Chelsea's offer to sign him from Manchester City.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Palmer has been great for Chelsea
  • Joined in £42.5m deal from Man City
  • Had his doubts before the move
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱

Who will win the Premier League title?

13586 Votes