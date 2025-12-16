GOAL
Washington Huskies clinch first men's College Cup in school history behind Harrison Bertos' Golden Goal winner
A dramatic first title
Washington had control early and tested the NC State defense. Midfielder Zach Ramsey capitalized shortly before the half, seizing onto a loose ball and chipping home from outside the box to send the Huskies into the break with a 1-0 lead. The second came on the hour mark. Joe Dale bagged it this time, meeting a probing cross with a deft touch at the near post.
But NC State offered some ideas in return. Donavan Phillip pulled one back with an acrobatic volley in the box, which crept over the line via a deflection off a defender. The Wolfpack tied it up with three minutes remaining in normal time thanks to a well-worked move that ended with a curled finish from Taig Healy - enough to send the game to extra time.
And then there was one final twist. Washington had struggled for a foothold for most of the second half. Yet the first chance they got in extra minutes, they seized. A manic scramble in the box saw the ball fall to Harrison Bertos, who jabbed under the goalkeeper to lead the unranked Huskies to a National Championship win.
The MVP
Who else but Harrison Bertos? The Huskies were good all over the pitch Monday evening, full of quality and effort. Ramsey scored the first and was impressive in midfield. They needed some crucial saves from Jaydon Bowton.
But Bertos delivered the crucial moment. The All-Big Ten first-team defender had two goals to his name this campaign heading into the final. And on Monday, he delivered his third - and by some distance his most important. In truth, Bertos didn't enjoy his best 90-plus minutes. Still, he has etched himself into Washington lore with an instinctive, championship-winning poke.
The big loser
Championship games are cruel - and often decided in moments. Monday night, Logan Erb didn't have his finest evening in goal for the Wolfpack. He misjudged a ball on the first goal, reacting late off his line and clearing right to the feet of an awaiting Ramsey. And on the third, he was perhaps slightly culpable. Bertos' finish was a clinical one, but the shot-stopper will have been disappointed to be beaten at his near post, close range or otherwise.
Match rating (out of five): ⭐⭐⭐⭐
