'A warrior!' - Chelsea icon hails 'outstanding' Enzo Fernandez after FA Cup semi-final win over Leeds

Fernandez proved to be the difference-maker for Chelsea at Wembley, heading home a cross from Pedro Neto in the 23rd minute to send the Blues into their 17th FA Cup final.

The goal capped off a resilient display from the Argentina international, who has faced intense scrutiny recently following public comments regarding the departure of former manager Enzo Maresca and his interest in a potential move to Real Madrid.

Despite the off-field noise, Fernandez delivered a dominant performance in the heart of the midfield. "That man I thought was outstanding. There were a lot of question marks on him with his comments made, but when he steps onto the pitch he’s a fighter and he’s a warrior," Cole told TNT Sports after the match.







