'Wanted to be best player in the world' - Bryan Mbeumo reveals ambitious target as £65m winger guides Man Utd back into the Champions League

United are officially back in the big time, and few players are as excited as Mbeumo. The attacker, who arrived in a £65m move from Brentford last summer, has been integral to the Reds securing a top-five finish in the Premier League, guaranteeing Champions League football for the 2026-27 campaign.

Speaking on the Inside Carrington podcast, Mbeumo couldn't hide his delight at the prospect of the famous anthem ringing out at Old Trafford. "I just can’t wait," he said. "I know it means a lot for the club and for the fans, so I know it’s going to be an unbelievable atmosphere."