Vozinha has a new club! Cape Verde's World Cup sensation completes free transfer following Inter Miami links

In a move that caught many by surprise, Chilean powerhouse Colo-Colo have announced the signing of Josimar Dias, better known to the footballing world as Vozinha. The 40-year-old shot-stopper has put pen to paper on a reported 18-month contract, joining the club as a free agent following the expiration of his previous deal. The Chilean side, who have won the Liga de Primera 34 times and the Copa Libertadores once, welcomed their new arrival with a simple message on social media: "Welcome. We're waiting for you."

The veteran arrives at a club steeped in history and currently enjoying a dominant period in domestic football. Colo-Colo are currently sitting comfortably at the top of the Chilean table, holding a 13-point lead over rivals Club Deportivo Universidad Católica. By securing Vozinha, they have reinforced their squad with a player who proved he can still compete at the highest international level, despite his age. The move ends speculation regarding his future, which had seen him linked with several clubs, including potential interest from MLS outfit Inter Miami.



