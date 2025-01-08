'It's an objective to have her there' - Vivianne Miedema's recovery from third knee surgery 'going well' as Netherlands boss Andries Jonker reveals possible return date for Man City star
Vivianne Miedema's recovery from knee surgery is 'going well', with Netherlands boss Andries Jonker revealing a potential return date for the forward.
- Miedema had third knee surgery back in October
- Pictured on Man City's training camp last week
- Netherlands boss Jonker hopeful of a return soon