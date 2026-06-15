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Virgil van Dijk not a fan of World Cup hydration breaks after Netherlands' opener against Japan
Netherlands experience first World Cup drink breaks
Netherlands began their World Cup campaign in a goal-filled encounter in Dallas, but much of the post-match talk centred on FIFA's regulatory changes.
Under new guidelines for the 2026 tournament, hydration breaks have become a fixed feature of the matchday experience, regardless of whether a stadium is open-air or under a closed roof.
Speaking after the match, Van Dijk says he's not a fan of the mandatory nature of these breaks. The Dutch skipper voiced his concerns that the pauses in play serve the interests of broadcasters more than the athletes on the pitch, particularly when matches are played in temperature-controlled indoor arenas.
- AFP
Van Dijk questions 'commercial' nature of stoppages
Van Dijk did not hold back when asked about the tactical and physical impact of the mid-half pauses. He said, “I think hydration breaks are really interesting. I was obviously watching almost all of the games up until today. I think every time going to commercials is a bit, not really something that I like."
The 34-year-old continued to highlight the impact on those watching at home, adding: “I think for the neutral watchers on TV it is also not great. So if it is really hot it would be good to put them in but I think you have to look at it in every game, separately, in my opinion. But I think I have said enough already on that.”
Match rhythm disrupted in Dallas draw
The timing of the breaks appeared to frustrate a Netherlands side that struggled to maintain momentum. After a cagey first half, Van Dijk opened the scoring for the Dutch, with Crysencio Summerville also finding the net.
However, the Oranje were twice pegged back by a resilient Japan side that thrived on the disjointed nature of the contest.
Goals from Keito Nakamura and a late Daichi Kamada strike ensured the points were shared in Group F. While Van Dijk was a standout performer individually, his frustrations boiled over regarding the "one-size-fits-all" approach to player welfare that FIFA has adopted for this tournament, which some critics argue has turned the game into four separate quarters.
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The debate over player welfare vs television
FIFA’s 2026 World Cup policy was designed to protect players from the extreme heat expected across North America, but the application of the rule in modern, air-conditioned stadiums like the AT&T Stadium has sparked a fierce debate. Critics have likened the pauses to the structure of the NFL, where commercial breaks are frequent.
Van Dijk's assessment suggests that while the intention of protecting players is valid, the lack of flexibility is damaging the viewing experience and the natural flow of top-level football. For the Netherlands, the focus now shifts to their second group game against Sweden, where they will hope to secure three points with fewer off-field distractions
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