Virgil van Dijk urges Liverpool to make new signings before transfer window closes and provides update his future as defender enters final year of contract at Anfield
Liverpool are yet to make a single signing this summer and captain Virgil van Dijk has urged the club to make transfers before the window closes.
- Liverpool yet to make a summer signing
- Van Dijk urges club to make transfers
- Dutchman gives update on his future