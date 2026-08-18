'Totally different!' - Virgil van Dijk reveals Liverpool defensive truth after Jeremy Jacquet and Ronald Araujo debuts

While the initial signs were overwhelmingly positive, Van Dijk admitted that forging a reliable centre-back partnership will take time and patience. The Dutchman stressed the importance of gaining vital match experience together.

"I think [Jacquet] did well, same as Ronald," Van Dijk said, as quoted by ESPN. "It's a start, a good start so hopefully he can crack on. [You build relationships] by playing games. I won't say it's the only way, but games are totally different than training.

"Jeremy's English is, I would say, a bit better than Ronald's but at the end of the day we are all pretty good footballers. We can see and smell some moments on how to defend certain situations. But it's pretty clear that you need to form a connection together and that takes a bit of time. In my opinion that's absolutely normal but hopefully we can get that going as quickly as possible.

"Like I said, I think [Jacquet] did well. I think he came out of it a bit tired, but it's absolutely normal when you're playing your first 45 minutes after such a long time. Now it's down to him to recover. We'll be back on the pitch tomorrow morning and then we're working towards Newcastle. St James' Park will always be a tough one."