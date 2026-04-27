Virgil van Dijk hopeful 'quick healer' Mohamed Salah hasn't played final Liverpool game after injury blow vs Crystal Palace

The Liverpool captain is refusing to accept that Salah has already made his final appearance for the club. The forward suffered a hamstring injury during the Reds' 3-1 victory over Crystal Palace, leaving fans concerned that his decorated stint in the Premier League is over ahead of his confirmed summer exit.

Despite the grim optics of Salah limping off, Van Dijk believes the 33-year-old’s powers of recovery could see him return for the final home games. "I hope so," the defender said when asked if Salah would play again. "There will be a medical assessment and then that will determine what the issue is going to be. I know he is doing everything in his power to be back on the pitch as soon as possible."