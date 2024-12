Vinicius Jr goes undercover in Times Square during 24-hour trip to New York as Real Madrid star poses with pop star Rihanna & 7ft 3in NBA ace Victor Wembanyama Vinicius Junior Real Madrid Showbiz LaLiga

Vinicius Jr went undercover in Times Square during a trip to New York, where he posed with pop star Rihanna and NBA ace Victor Wembanyama.