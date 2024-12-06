Vinicius Junior of Real Madrid celebrates Getty Images
Aditya Gokhale

Vinicius Junior on his way back! Carlo Ancelotti sets date for Real Madrid star's return but the wait goes on for David Alaba

Vinicius JuniorReal MadridLaLigaChampions League

Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti has confirmed that Vinicius Junior is set to return soon from his injury.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Vinicius Jr set to make quick return from injury
  • Ancelotti sets return date for the Brazilian
  • Could return to action against Atalanta
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱