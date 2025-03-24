Vinicius Junior & Raphinha: Brazil's devastating double-act that can share the Neymar burden and lead the Selecao's charge to World Cup glory in 2026

The Real Madrid winger has repeatedly underwhelmed at international level but he has the talent - and support - to turn things around

There was an incredible incident right at the end of Brazil's dramatic World Cup qualifier against Colombia on Thursday evening.

Just moments after Vinicius Junior had scored what proved to be the winner with a deflected strike from distance in the ninth minute of injury time, coach Dorival Junior decided to take off the Real Madrid superstar to waste a little time. Vinicius, though, was intent on eating up even more seconds, so he made his way from the field as slowly as possible, unsurprisingly upsetting a couple of Colombia players as he did so.

It was at this point that one of the winger's own team-mates got involved - and not to protect Vinicius but to physically remove him from the fray. Knowing the Real Madrid star was a yellow card away from being suspended for Tuesday's massive clash with Argentina, Raphinha repeatedly pushed his colleague towards the touchline to save him from sanction.

The whole episode proved two things: firstly, Raphinha is now firmly established as one of the key characters in Dorival's Brazil squad; and, secondly, the Barcelona man has an important role to play in Vinicius belatedly becoming the Selecao's 'new Neymar'.