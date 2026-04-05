AFP
Vinicius Junior sees feud with Pablo Maffeo reignited during Real Madrid's loss at Mallorca with 'beach ball' jibe
The 'beach ball' taunt returns
The tension between Vinicius and Maffeo is nothing new, but things took a personal turn at the Son Moix during Real Madrid's frustrating afternoon. Within minutes of entering the fray, the Brazilian winger was embroiled in a confrontation with his nemesis after a disputed goal kick decision. The tension escalated rapidly when Vinicius showcased his flair by nutmegging the defender, prompting an immediate reaction from the stands.
Maffeo, never one to shy away from a confrontation, responded to the Real Madrid star's brilliance with an alleged 'beach ball' joke to ridicule Vinicius. This specific insult refers back to the Brazilian's Ballon d'Or heartbreak, a topic that remains a sensitive subject within the Real Madrid dressing room after the club famously boycotted the awards ceremony in Paris.
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A history of bad blood
This latest incident is just the newest chapter in a rivalry that has spanned several seasons in Spain. The animosity dates back to the 2021-22 campaign, and despite previous claims that the air had been cleared, it is evident that no love is lost between the pair. Last year, the Mallorca man had joked in an interview that he could knock out Vinicius in 10 seconds if they were to meet in a boxing ring. On this occasion, the psychological warfare appeared to work in Mallorca's favour as they secured all three points, leaving Los Blancos licking their wounds.
Arbeloa on the brink after shock defeat
While the individual battle raged on the wing, Real Madrid's season continued to stutter under the guidance of Alvaro Arbeloa. The defeat leaves the capital club facing a massive deficit in the La Liga title race, with the board's faith in the former defender reportedly starting to waver. The statistics are increasingly grim for the head coach, who finds his future hanging by a thread following a damaging weekend at Son Moix. With the domestic crown drifting away, the pressure has shifted entirely onto their upcoming European commitments.
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Champions League salvation needed
The focus must now turn to a high-stakes Champions League quarter-final clash against Bayern Munich. With the hierarchy already weighing up managerial options for next season, only a deep run in Europe's premier competition is likely to save Arbeloa from the axe. For Vinicius and his teammates, the challenge now is to channel their frustrations into a season-saving performance on the continent.