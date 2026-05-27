Vinicius Junior backs 'legendary' Kylian Mbappe to 'leave his mark' at Real Madrid as he sets record straight on their relationship

The connection between the two star attackers is not limited to training sessions at Valdebebas. Vinicius highlighted that their social circle within the club is growing. This off-field chemistry is something Vinicius feels has been misunderstood by the public and the media alike.

“Whenever we can, we’re together, even off the field, doing things as friends. I’ve always had a good relationship with him. I used to send him a lot of messages asking him to come and play with us. We haven’t been able to play the way we want, to win the titles the fans want, but I think we’ll be able to turn that situation around very soon," Vinicius explained.