Is Vinicius Jr worth as much as Kylian Mbappe & Lionel Messi? Real Madrid advised to do ‘everything possible’ to sell Brazilian forward amid unreasonable contract demands

Former Real striker and director Predrag Mijatovic has spoken out against Vinicius on a regular basis of late. He has now told Carrusel Deportivo of future talks in the Spanish capital: “If he is now asking for the same contract as Mbappe or Messi, it is clear that he does not want to renew; that is obvious. We are not children, please. And if he wants to finish his contract at Real Madrid, that’s fine.

“The club has to be above any player, whoever they may be, and all players have to accept one thing that Madrid will continue to win with Vinicius, without Vinicius, because Real Madrid always wins.”

Mijatovic added, with Vinicius not considered to be integral to long-term planning at the Bernabeu: “Real Madrid always has to be above any player, any figure in football, because it is the biggest club in the world.

“If Vinicius refuses to renew his contract, Real Madrid has to do everything possible to transfer him. Under no circumstances can you allow a player or his representatives to control you.”

