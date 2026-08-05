Vinicius Jr breaks silence on Real Madrid future in first interview since bombshell Arsenal transfer links

Despite the deafening noise regarding a potential blockbuster move to north London, Vinicius has officially rejoined his teammates in the Spanish capital. The 26-year-old was spotted returning to the club's Valdebebas complex to undergo medical checks before hitting the training pitch. While his presence at the training ground could be seen as a blow to the Gunners, the player used his first media appearance of the pre-season to discuss his relationship with new boss Jose Mourinho.

Speaking to Real Madrid TV, the winger revealed that he has already held productive discussions with the Portuguese tactician about his role for the 2026-27 campaign. "Very well, getting to know the new manager, the new players and working really hard in training," he said. "He wants me to be just as I’ve always been – happy, positive and playing my own style of football."